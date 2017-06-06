Children are a Gift: Hannah, 17-years-old

Hannah, 17-years-old

DALLAS - Hannah has spent the last three years in foster care, yet she considers herself fortunate.

"My first name is biblical. Hannah is biblical, and it means my middle name, which is grace. So, if you look at my name, it's technically Grace," says Hannah smiling.

It's that enabling power that has strengthened Hannah to speak candidly about being a foster child.

“It's been rough. A lot of placements that weren't very good," she says during an adventure at the Dallas Zoo.

No matter how hard it's gotten, she has always understood something very important in her life.

"I've gone through a lot and overcome a lot, but I still have one person I know that will never leave my side," she says referencing her faith.

No matter the crisis, Hannah knows she's never alone.

"I feel some people that are going through the stuff that I'm going through, kind of need somebody like that in their life, when nobody else wants to be there for them or talk to them or love them, they'll still have God who will love them," explained Hannah.

Hannah's painful past drives her to also work hard in the classroom.

"I love school. If I could be in school all day, I would," she notes.

The straight-A student wants to become a physician to give back in the future to those whose suffering she understands.

"I just want to make a difference for foster youth," Hannah said.

Hannah’s determination to succeed and her compassion are two characteristics she hopes will help a family fall in love with her before she turns 18, which is now only one year away.

"I want them to treat me as if I were their own kid," shared Hannah.

This young lady needs a family who will not judge her for what she's been through, but instead, admire her journey of courage and faith in God.

"When I didn't have anybody else I had Him in my heart," she said.

For more information on Hannah, call 817-792-4418 or 817-792-4409 or email Esequiel.Sanchez@dfps.state.tx.us.

