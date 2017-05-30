Children are a Gift: Kinsey, Cole and Lulu

Kinsey, 10-years-old

GRAPEVINE - This edition of CBS19’s Children are a Gift features three extraordinary children who came into foster care in the saddest of ways. Despite the trauma they experienced, these adorable children are overcoming great odds.



On a trip to LEGOLAND in Grapevine, it’s obvious these siblings love to build with these brightly colored blocks.

“I like Batgirl because she is beautiful, and I like her cape!" says 7-year-old LuLu.

For her, there’s only one thing better than Legos.

“Reading!" she says with a great big smile.

But to her brother, the tiny building blocks are fasinating.

“To me, Legos is a big deal! I love collecting the mini things and building," says 9-year-old Cole.

Cole, LuLu and 10-year-old Kinsey are extremely close and love one another.

“I like their company,” says Cole as he looks at each of his sisters. “They're really good sisters. Even though we fight, it's forgiven and it's forgotten," he says.

"What Cole means to me? He's a loving and caring brother," says Kinsey.

These three siblings were picked up from an abandoned office building three years ago. Their biological parent’s rights have since been terminated.

These children are in search of new parents who will show them they matter.

“We all want a good home to be in with a mom and a dad, and a few kids so we can play with them," says Kinsey.

"Right now if I was a puppy, I would be whimpering and saying. ‘Please give me a home!’" Cole added lovingly.

These three children can never be separated.



“I don't like it when they leave because it makes her sad,” noted LuLu.

“I want to make sure that everybody goes to the same home and stays together," says Kinsey.

The least Kinsey, Cole and LuLu deserve is to be adopted together after overcoming hardship at a young age with such resilience and hope.

When asked how much love he has in his heart, Cole does not hesitate.

“Enough for everyone," he proclaims.

To learn more about these siblings call 817-792-4418 or 817-792-4409 or email Esequiel.Sanchez@dfps.state.tx.us.

© 2017 KYTX-TV