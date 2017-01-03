Children are a Gift: Kody

TYLER - Kody is a friendly boy who enjoys adventure. He's also an animal lover.
“Turtles are my favorite cause when I was little with my real family we had a lot of turtles," he said.
Kody is hoping for a pet someday, but wants it to be a furry one.
"I love me some dogs," he noted with a big smile.
This 12 year old enjoys being outside camping or playing football. He's also creative and can fill a notebook quickly.
"When I draw I just draw what comes into my mind."
His favorite subject in the 7th-grade is math. He needs a family who can be an advocate for him in the educational setting.
"School is going good. I make the A/B [honor roll]," he shared proudly.
Kody has been in foster care a long time. "It's been hard not having a family," he said. But he's making the most of his time while waiting for a forever family.
"The good thing is I've made a lot of friends," replied Kody.
And he's turning his outlook and attitude around.
"I'm happy. I get in trouble sometimes. I’m getting better though. I really want a family to know that I can behave so that they can have a good family."
Kody is anxious to grow up and start a new journey in his life. He does best with clear and consistent boundaries and positive reinforcement.
For 2017, he's hoping for unconditional love that comes from being adopted. “Because I want a family!"
Kody has an older sister who is not part of his adoption, but it's important for a family to allow him to remain in contact with her.
To learn more about Kody call 903-533-4242 or email gsheridan@cbs19.tv.
(© 2017 KYTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs