Children are a Gift: Kody

Friendly 12 year old needs forever family.

TYLER - Kody is a friendly boy who enjoys adventure. He's also an animal lover.

“Turtles are my favorite cause when I was little with my real family we had a lot of turtles," he said.

Kody is hoping for a pet someday, but wants it to be a furry one.

"I love me some dogs," he noted with a big smile.

This 12 year old enjoys being outside camping or playing football. He's also creative and can fill a notebook quickly.

"When I draw I just draw what comes into my mind."

His favorite subject in the 7th-grade is math. He needs a family who can be an advocate for him in the educational setting.

"School is going good. I make the A/B [honor roll]," he shared proudly.

Kody has been in foster care a long time. "It's been hard not having a family," he said. But he's making the most of his time while waiting for a forever family.

"The good thing is I've made a lot of friends," replied Kody.

And he's turning his outlook and attitude around.

"I'm happy. I get in trouble sometimes. I’m getting better though. I really want a family to know that I can behave so that they can have a good family."

Kody is anxious to grow up and start a new journey in his life. He does best with clear and consistent boundaries and positive reinforcement.

For 2017, he's hoping for unconditional love that comes from being adopted. “Because I want a family!"

Kody has an older sister who is not part of his adoption, but it's important for a family to allow him to remain in contact with her.

To learn more about Kody call 903-533-4242 or email gsheridan@cbs19.tv.

