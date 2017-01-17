Children are a Gift: Levi, 12-years-old

Levi, 12-year-old

TYLER - Levi is your typical 12-year-old boy who enjoys being outside.

“I like to play football and play with animals,” he said holding a puppy at Petland in Tyler.

And when he’s inside, he’s playing video games, working a puzzle or playing a board games. He likes learning new things.

“I watch TV and read. I had a lot of books.”

Levi does well in school and he’s a bright child. His favorite subject involves numbers.

“7th grade is going good," shared Levi proudly. “I’m smart and I like Math and hard work.”

This young boy needs advocates and encouragers to help him continue to gain momentum and make progress in his academics.

Despite spending the past 18 months in foster care, he’s hopeful and looking to what he may become in the future.

“I want to be a preacher or a firefighter, because I love God and I want to save people.”

Levi says a family who goes to church is important to him.

“I read out of the Bible and then I answer questions.”

Levi understands and is ready for adoption, but is still working through the grief process of being removed from his family.

“Trust and behavior,” are two things he says he’s working on.

But he is making great strides in foster care and is eager for a new family.

I asked him, “What do you think you would bring to that family? He quickly replied, “Happiness!”

Levi would do best as the only or youngest child in a family. He needs someone who can be patient, understanding, attentive and affectionate. But most of all, this young man needs a family who will give him unconditional love.

To learn more about Levi call 903-533-4242 or email gsheridan@cbs19.tv.



