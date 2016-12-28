Children are a Gift: Shrmarying

Shrmarying, 13-years-old

TYLER - Shrmarying is a beautiful young lady with a lovely personality.

"I am respectful. I say ‘Yes ma'am’ and ‘no ma'am.’"

However, it takes her a while to build enough trust to open up and she is very reserved.

"She seems like she's a little sad, but she's not. She's just shy, but once she warms up to you she's great," explained Cheryl Biggers, a Child Protective Services caseworker.

Shrmarying likes to keep busy and is very bright.

"I like to sing and write," said Shrmarying.

"She also likes to read,” added Biggers. “She likes painting. She likes sports and playing basketball."

This 13 year old is very helpful and interacts well with others, but does need redirection at times in being polite to other children.

I asked her how long she has been in foster care. She replied solemnly, “Going on four years."

Despite a long wait, Biggers says this teenager has “adjusted well” to being in care. This 7th-grader also thrives at school and is a good student.

"We do projects and I enjoy school,” acknowledged Shrmarying.

Shrmarying says she would like to be the only child in a family.

"She has shared a lot and I think she just needs some 'me' time with her new family. She needs a family that is loving and caring. One who goes to church because she loves church. She sings at church and likes her church family," noted Biggers.

"It makes me happy," said Shrmarying about praise singing and dancing at church.

Shrmarying is hoping 2017 brings a lot of happiness through adoption.

"I'll have a new family," she said with a slight smile.

"She's a really good girl. She’s just looking for love and a family to love her," commented Biggers.



To get information about Shrmarying or any east Texas child waiting for a forever family call 903-533-4242 or email gsheridan@cbs19.tv.

