Children are a Gift: Teenage girl looking for Forever Family

Wylie (KYTX) – It's been said the horse is a mirror to your soul. For 14 year-old Jordan, this is true in so many ways as you will see in this edition of CBS 19’s Children are a Gift. Jordan learned first-hand that horses heal. And perhaps in her case, they'll also lead to her Forever Family.

"Sometimes I guess God does things for a reason,” Jordan said. This teenager says she knows God has a plan for her. It doesn't happen with most volunteers, but when Jordan works with horses at EQUEST in Wylie, workers say she has a special gift to calm and even put them to sleep.

"I don’t know. I guess I’m called the Horse whisperer,” she said with a huge smile. When asked what kind of energy the horses pick up from her, Jordan does not hesitate. “Love and caring," she says.

Jordan has a heart full of love despite being set aside by her biological mother and father.

"She (mother) didn't accept me a lot. She never really accepted me with her. I felt really bad for her a lot," she shared.

Having spent the last ten years in and out of foster care, Jordan has shown remarkable resilience and courage. She is very smart and likes to joke with people and have fun.

"I've been to a lot of foster homes who say I keep everybody smiling even when they're down," she said with her brilliant grin. Jordan doesn't have a family in her life, but she's not alone. Her CPS caseworker never stops fighting for her. "Her name is Ronda Paddack, and she means a lot to me because she's actually tried to get me in a home," she said.

Horses have taught Jordan about honesty and not fearing the unknown like whether she'll ever find the forever family she longs for. "I want to actually figure out how it feels to be in a loving home. And so I can actually have parents come to my graduation and my wedding and stuff," she said with a hopeful tone.

Jordan looks forward to the day loving parents give her a second chance to be a daughter.

