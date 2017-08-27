Over 2,000 Texas Guardsmen activated for Hurricane Harvey

AUSTIN - Governor Abbott has directed more than 2,000 members of the Texas Military Department's Army National Guard, Air National Guard and Texas State Guard to assist in recovery efforts related to Hurricane Harvey's landfall.

Support is currently being provided by Soldiers and Airmen for flooded areas of Houston and the Gulf Coast. Guardsmen have also partnered with local first responders to help in search and rescue operations, swift water rescues and evacuations of areas that have been affected by flooding.

Local shelter operations are underway by members of the Texas State Guard and a track system is being provided to help evacuees find loved ones checking into shelters.

More Guardsmen are on standby and will join operations when they are requested by the Texas Department of Emergency Operations.

"We are here to help our communities," said Brig. Gen. Patrick M. Hamilton, Commander of Domestic Operations Task Force "working alongside our partner agencies, and local first responders, we are focused on deploying Guardsmen and resources where they are needed to save lives."

Hurricane Harvey is the first hurricane to make landfall directly on the Texas coast in nine years.

