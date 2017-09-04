Palestine community hosts Labor Day lunch for hurricane evacuees

Brad Chaffins, Courtesy John Glover

Many affected by Hurricane Harvey were not able to celebrate Labor Day with in their own homes so a community in Palestine mobilized organizations and residents across the city to feed storm evacuees at Reagan Park Monday.

It all started when the Neches River Runners had to cancel their 27th annual river race fundraiser because the waters were too high.

Proceeds from the race go toward scholarships at the Trinity Valley Community College and it is an event they prepare for all year long. They had even gotten food for participants so they decided last minute to serve people displaced by the storm.

More than 80 volunteers showed up and donated hundreds of items like food, drinks, chairs, tables and much more.

Brad Chaffins is the vice president of the Neches River Runners and said he called friends, local businesses, non-profits and churches to help.

“So many different people have just shown up in full force to pour out their hearts and time and effort to get this going and to show their love for these people," Chaffins said.

Lisa Stelly and her family evacuated Beaumont after their area lost electricity. She said the gesture moved her to tears.

"We didn't expect to be able to do this,” Stelly said. “With everything going on, we are so grateful because we have so many people back home who lost everything."

Hope Station, a homeless outreach, gave evacuees goods like toiletries, hygiene items and essentials.

Executive director Brandon Greene said it was inspiring to be a part of.

“We had about 80 or 90 people packed in here this morning to pray over this event,” Greene said. “Everyone got set and started cooking so it's been great time to watch the community just do what they do."

Those who want to help can follow Hope Station’s facebook page to find out what needs are most current.



