Palestine ISD teacher on administrative leave after alleged inappropriate relationship

PALESTINE - Palestine ISD and the Palestine Police Department are conducting an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship between a district employee and student.

According to the district, the teacher is on administrative leave while the allegations are being investigated.

The district says that they have known about the allegations since the day they were reported to administrators.

Currently, the school resource officer with Palestine ISD is an officer with the Palestine Police Department and is housed on the campus where the allegations were reported.

© 2018 KYTX-TV