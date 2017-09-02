Palestine issues Boil Water notice, Nixon St.

PALESTINE - The city of Palestine has issued a boil water notice for people who live on Nixon Street due to a water main repair for those in the area.

To ensure all harmful bacteria and other microbes are destroyed, water used for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled before use.

Water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil then boiled for two minutes. Instead of boiling, you can also buy bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.

Those affected by this notice will be notified once it is lifted and water becomes safe for consumption.

If you or anyone you know has any questions regarding the notice, contact Felipe Garcia at (903) 731-8483.

