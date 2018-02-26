Palestine PD to increase traffic enforcement in March

PALESTINE - Officers from the Palestine Police Department plan to increase their efforts to encourage safe driving through added enforcement from March 1 to March 19.

According to authorities, the enforcement will focused on driving offenses while intoxicated (DWI), seatbelt, child seat and speeding.

Palestine Police Chief Andy Harvey said, " This is enforcement that directly is tied to keeping all of our citizens safe."

Increased enforcement comes after a STEP enforcement grant was awarded to the Palestine Police Department from TxDoT.

For more information, call the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254, on Facebook @PalestineTXPD or Twitter @PalestinePD.

