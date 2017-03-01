(Photo: Picasa)

Palestine Police department responded to a reported disturbance call in the 700 block of N. Howard St. at approximately 6:30 p.m., Wednesday evening.

Upon arrival officers attempted to approach the group. One suspect fled the scene in a gray 2009 Chevrolet pickup.

Officers then pursued the suspect a short distance before the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed near the intersection of W. Green St. and Cottage Ave.

The suspects identity is being withheld currently, and was transported to the Palestine Regional Medical Center by emergency crews.

The incident is still under investigation. CBS19 will provide more information as it becomes available.

