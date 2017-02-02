Panola County Airport closed due to pipeline explosion

PANOLA COUNTY - Airport manager John Depresca Jr says a pipeline ruptured on the runway, causing the explosion.

The pipeline carried natural gas that shot up through the air. The runway is damaged and Depresca has closed the airport for a month.



Crews are currently working on repairing the line, but until it is fixed there won't be any flights in or out of the airport.



Depresca says he actually thought it was a plane crash at first because of the loud sound.



No injuries were reported.

(Photos courtest of John Depresca Jr.)

