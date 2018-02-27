Parents and administrators share information and concerns regarding the rezoning of Tyler ISD

TYLER, TX - Tuesday the second of three community meetings was held at Moore MST Magnet School.

The cafeteria was full of teachers and parents. Many of them concerned about what will happen at Dogan Middle school and Moore.

At the end of the year Dogan will be closing it's doors. One reason is due to the low performance levels at the school

Superintendent, Marty Crawford says Dogan has been underperforming for years.

"We haven't been performing that well at Dogan for almost three decades now." Crawford said.

The plan is to reopen the school as a RISE academy in the 2019-2020 school year.

RISE is an early graduation program that is currently at the same school the early college program is at. Both programs are growing and need more room.

The concern for parents with students at Dogan Middle School is where will their child go, what changes are happening, and how are they splitting the kids up.

Crawford said most of the students will attend Moore but there will be some students going to the other middle schools as well.

Amy Ames has a student attending Moore and she says Moore is so strong academically that it will only benefit students coming from Dogan and other schools in the district. Ames also mentioned that the staff will help make sure the new students find their place.

Jessica Stephens has two children attending Dogan. Before the meeting she was concerned about bus routes, accommodations, and reasons as to why these changes were taking place.

After the meeting she was visibly upset, believing the administrators were blaming the building for the problems.

"It's not the facility, it's what's going on inside the facility. If the children's grades are not where they're supposed to be, the building didn't do it. So moving them to a different school and making that an alternative school, that's not the answer." Stephens said.

Tyler ISD's superintendent says data doesn't lie. Crawford explains Moore is one of the highest performing middle schools in the state of Texas, saying he believes the staff at the school has the ability to teach any student in the state and in the country.

Other concerns included what was going to happen to the teachers at Dogan after it closes.

Assistant Superintendent Chief of Staff, Ronald Jones, addressed those concerns.

"They will be taken care of through natural attrition first of all, and secondly, they will have opportunities to transfer to other campuses throughout the district. We will have a transfer job fair later on in the Spring, and those teachers will have first opportunity to meet with principals on other campuses to apply for positions they currently have there." Jones said.

That will also include the custodial staff at Dogan.

Another big question is why the rezoning happening now.

The district has not done attendance zoning in over 50 years, according to the administrators, this will make the schools tru feeder schools from elementary to middle and then to high school.

Parents are able to apply for transfers for their children. Those applications are through the principals office and are due by April 6th.

Applications for the Magnet program at Moore are also due by April 6th.

Some parents were concerned about their children being split up. One mom said she had a student in the Magnet program and another student was a transfer student. For her child that is a transfer student and NOT in the Magnet program she will have to submit a transfer application every year.

All parents with students attending a TISD school will be able to go online and plug in their address to see where the zoning lines are by Spring Break. The zone their address is in, is where their child will attend school unless a transfer application has been approved.

There is still one more community meeting happening this week. It will be Thursday, March 1 at Caldwell Elementary Arts Academy at 6:00 pm.

© 2018 KYTX-TV