Parents and students want TISD board members to utilize bond package

TYLER - John Tyler and robert E. Lee high school have a chance to get 198 million dollars worth of renovations in a package bond. Residents could see a 3 percent increase in their taxes. Parents and students at the public meeting want board members to heavily consider voting for those changes.

It would be a dream come true for students like Tamia Isabel to have her school remodeled.

"We're walking all the way to the anex in the cold and rain," Isabel said.

Isabel who is a sophomore at John Tyler said she wants to go to her classes where they are all inside the building. She said both schools need be modernized. Isabel said looks play a part in performance.

"I feel like our look could be better," Isabel said. "I feel like our campus can be better."

Board members said getting the community to speak the decisions they make are important to the future of its students. If they can come to an agreement, residents will have a chance to vote on it in May.

(© 2017 KYTX)