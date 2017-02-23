Parents arrested for child endangerment and drug charges

(Photo: Hargett Jr, Lewis)

LONGVIEW - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrest two parents for separate incidents of child endangerment and methamphetamine.

Megan Eileen Thompson, 36, of Kilgore and John Franklin Tuttle, 22, of Rockdale were taken into custody Tuesday.

An arrest affidavit tells us they arrested Tuttle during a traffic stop in Longview. The trooper says Tuttle's one-year-old was in the car near the drugs.

Because of that he charged Tuttle with child endangerment.

Thompson was released Wednesday from Gregg County Jail on a $20,000 bond. TUTTLE REMAINS IN JAIL ON A $35,000 bond.

(© 2017 KYTX)