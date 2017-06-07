Parents call for termination of Rusk ISD Athletic Director, reports of racial slur and verbal abuse

Courtesy of Tyler Morning Telegraph

RUSK COUNTY - The Rusk ISD Athletic Director was counseled about the power of his words after recent allegations of cursing and racial slurs led to parents calling for his resignation.

Superintendent Scott Davis determined the claims against Jowell Hancock, who has been with the district since 2016, were unsubstantiated, but sent a letter to Hancock on April 26 as a "simple reminder that any words or phrases, no matter if they are racial or not, must be avoided and not allowed by adults or students when misunderstandings could possible ensue."

