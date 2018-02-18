Parents concerned after report of disturbing photo deemed 'prank' by White Oak ISD

WHITE OAK - WHITE OAK - Two days after the shooting at a Florida school left 17 people dead, a photo on social media began circulating in the White Oak ISD district.

The photo showed a student holding a gun and had a disturbing message. The photo was reported to the district for investigation.

Saturday, the district sent out an update on the threat stating that it was thoroughly investigated and deemed a 'prank':

However, some parents are expressing their concerns over this decision.

Some parents are saying on social media that the photo is old and was taken from another student's page. The person then added the caption and circulated it on Friday.

