Parents rally for crossing guard at Boulter Middle School

TYLER - One Tyler mother is upset, saying her child’s life is in danger because there is no permanent crossing guard at Boulter Middle School. Other parents tell CBS19 it’s time action is taken before a life is lost.

"I saw some kids crossing the street and I immediately thought, ‘they shouldn't have to run’,” parent Ashley Hallman said.

Her is a sixth grader at Boulter Middle School. She said her biggest safety concern is the lack of a crossing guard.

Tyler Independent School District (TISD) spokesperson Dawn Parnell said implementing a crosswalk is the city’s job, not the districts.

After CBS19 requested an interview with both TISD and the City of Tyler, they issued a joint statement.

"The City of Tyler and Tyler ISD will work together to determine if an additional crosswalk is needed at this location. If it is decided that additional safety measures are needed, Tyler ISD will make a formal request to the City for the installment of a crosswalk. The safety of our children is a top priority for both Tyler ISD and the City of Tyler."

"After school. It's a free-for-all. They can cross at any point,” she said. “They're looking. They're crossing. They're going. There are other cars that are turning on to the street. They need someone who can help them cross the street safely."



After school, parents tell CBS19 a faculty member is required to stand in the middle of Garden Valley Road and help kids cross the street.

Still, parents stress a permanent crossing guard and crosswalk need to be in place by next school year.

"The faculty are the ones risking their lives in the middle of a single stripe, when cars are zooming by at 30 mph, not 25 mph,” Hallman said.

While most schools in the area have school zones with a 25 mph speed limit, the zone for Boulter Middle School is 30 mph.



Hallman said her passion for solving the alleged problem in the North Tyler neighborhood is deeply rooted. She lost her 7-year-old cousin in the early 90’s because a driver failed to slow down.

If no action is taken before next school year, Hallman and a group of concerned parents are forming a volunteer crossing guard group.

"It's the end of the school year and we have no one,” Hallman said. "What is it going to take? That's what my concern is. What is going to take for TISD to get us what we need here?"



