Parents win legal battle after state fails to provide coverage

A decision issued last week by Texas Health and Human Services has restored the services 2-year-old Kaylee Crouse had been receiving through the state's Early Childhood Intervention program.

Kaylee had been receiving therapy services for 18 months but was dropped by her provider in October citing state funding cuts.

According to Kaylee’s mother Amanda, the state was required to provide services in situations where her daughter’s provider could no longer provide services.

Looking for help, Kaylee’s parents sought the assistance of counsel through Disability Advocates of Texas and won their case.

The hearing officer found that the state of Texas violated the Individuals with Disabilities Act by failing to provide coverage to Kaylee.

Kaylee’s parents say that the services have resumed.

(© 2017 KYTX)