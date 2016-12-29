Paul Powell, former longtime pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church, dies

Paul Powell (Courtesy)

Paul Powell, a former longtime pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church, has died.

He served as pastor at five churches, including 17 years at Green Acres Baptist Church; worked as the CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Annuity Board (now called GuideStone Financial Resources), an organization that manages the retirement accounts of ministers and missionaries worldwide; and dean of Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary. He also served for two years as president of the Baptist General Convention of Texas during the 1980s.

Though he officially retired almost 10 years ago, he continued to perform funerals and weddings, to serve on the boards of Southside Bank and the Robert M. Rogers Foundation and to preach when asked.

This story is developing and will be updated.

