Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Tyler

SMITH COUNTY - According to DPS, a pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle at around 7:18 p.m. on the eastbound side of State Highway 31 West in Tyler.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a Toyota was heading east on State Highway 31 West when it hit a pedestrian in the inside lane of the road on the eastbound side.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, authorities do not know why the pedestrian was crossing from the south side of the roadway to the north side.

Authorities are still investigating this incident.

