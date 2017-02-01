Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Monday night in Tyler

System.Object

A man hit by a car Monday while crossing a busy street has died, and police seek the public's help in finding the driver involved in the accident.

Police were called to the 3200 block of West Gentry Parkway Monday night and found EMS treating 82-year-old Albert Daron of Colorado. Daron was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.

Vehicle debris in the area where Daron was found indicate he was hit by a car while trying to cross the street on foot. The driver did not remain on scene, and Daron was not able to tell investigators what happened.

Investigators ask if anyone has any information related to the hit and run to contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1046 or Tyler Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

