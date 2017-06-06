Person killed in industrial accident at Target Distribution Center

Target store file photo (Photo: Scott Olson, 2007 Getty Images)

Officials have confirmed that a fatality occurred Tuesday at the Target Distribution Center near Lindale.

The Lindale Police Department responded to a call at the facility.

Lindale Police Chief Daniel Somes also confirmed the death.

“I can’t release a name yet because we’re still in the process of notifying the next of kin,” Somes said. “There was a fatality, and I can tell you it was a freak accident involving a lift. It was a subcontractor.”

Target issued a statement late Tuesday.

“Earlier today, a contractor passed away at the Target Distribution Center in Tyler, Texas,” the statement read. “We’re partnering closely with local officials and will fully assist with their investigation. Our hearts go out to the contractor’s loved ones during this difficult time. Out of respect for the contractor’s privacy, we will not be sharing additional information about the incident at this time.”

The Target Distribution Center on Interstate 20 opened in 1998 and currently employs about 700 people, according to the Tyler Economic Development Corporation.

© 2017 KYTX-TV