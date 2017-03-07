Police chief named for Bullard ISD

BULLARD - Bullard ISD has named Roy Logan as the school district's Police Chief.

Last summer the Bullard ISD Board of Trustees approved a plan to create a Bullard ISD Police Department. Over the past six months the district has completed the application process, received their TCOLE license and began a rigorous interview process to select the right candidate for BISD Chief of Police.

The district has worked closely with Bullard Police Department throughout the process and both organizations will work together to make the transition a success.

Chief Logan will be the sole officer on the force at this time. Officer Logan has over 30

years of law enforcement experience, to include experience as a School Resource Officer.

His philosophy has always been a focus on service and helping others; his passion is in working with

youth to better equipment them with decision-making and conflict resolution skills that will ease

the transition into the next stage in life.

He will be instrumental in setting up the new BISD PoliceDepartment and will be a great asset as Bullard ISD embarks on this new venture.



Officer Logan has been married for 36 years to his wife Sherrie; they have 2 daughters, a son and

one granddaughter. We would like to warmly welcome him to the Bullard ISD community

(© 2017 KYTX)