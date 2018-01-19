Police find more credit card skimmers in ETX

RUSK - Officers from the Rusk Police Department have found several credit card skimmers attached to some gas pumps at a few local convenience stores.

Law enforcement officials have met with business owners and have given them information on how to detect skimmers.

Businesses have also been asked by police to check their gas pumps frequently.

The Rusk Police Department is encouraging people to check their credit card statements for any discrepancies and report them to their banks immediately.

If you feel you have been a victim of credit card abuse or identity theft, please call your bank and the Rusk Police Department at 903-683-2677.

