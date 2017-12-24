Police investigating after crash kills Tyler teen, injures two

TYLER - Gustavo Espinoza, an 18-year-old from Tyler, died after a roll-over crash that happened at 4:20 a.m. Christmas Eve on the 2400 block of West Northwest Loop 323.

According to the Tyler Police Department, Espinoza was driving a Honda with two passengers, heading west toward Highway 69 North.

He drove off the right shoulder of the road, causing the vehicle to roll over several times.

When police answered the call and arrived to the scene, it was determined that Espinoza, was deceased and the two passengers required medical attention.

The passengers wer taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators found evidence of alcohol at the crash scene and have ordered an autopsy on Espinoza.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

