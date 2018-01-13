Police investigating aggravated robbery at Dollar General

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

NACOGDOCHES - Officers from the Nacogdoches Police Department are conducting an investigation after an aggravated robbery happened at around 10:40 p.m. Friday at a Dollar General on 4317 NE Stallings Dr.

According to authorities, two store employees were in the parking lot getting ready to leave when they were approached by three black male suspects in masks and armed with handguns.

The suspects then forced the employees to enter the closed store and open the store's safe.

After accessing the safe, the suspects stole an undetermined amount of money and ran away to an unknown location.

Police then searched throughout the area, but were not able to find the suspects.

This robbery is currently under investigation by the Nacogdoches Police Department's Detective Division.

