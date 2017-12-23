Police investigating fatal shooting in Longview

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

LONGVIEW - Officers from the Longview Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred just before 2 a.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of Twelfth Street, resulting in the death of 24-year-old Port Arthur native, Jalen Johnson.

According to the Longview Police Department, officers were contacted by a man who told them that when he arrived home, he was confronted by an armed man in a bandana.

The man then shot at Johnson before he retreated to his home. Johnson died at the scene.

Authorities say there was a vehicle, driven by 26-year-old Kilgore native, Lamontrel Dunn, that fled the scene and was stopped by a Longview officer.

Dunn was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Police say the homeowner involved in this incident has been cooperating with their investigation.

The Longview Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 903-237-1170.

