Police investigating fatal shooting of ETX woman

IRVING - Officers from the Irving Police Department are investigating the shooting of 58-year-old Jacksonville native, Susan Bufford Maleskey, that happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday on the 3200 block of Lark Lane.

According to authorities, police responded to a home after a receiving a report of a woman who was shot and killed. Police say that a family member discovered the crime after returning home.

As of now, law enforcement officials have not confirmed a motive, but they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

Authorities are currently following up on leads and have identified a suspect.

Anyone who has information regarding this case is urged to call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 and reference case number 18-826.

Tips can also be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

