Police requesting assistance in locating Angelina County woman

ANGELINA COUNTY - The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to help locate Christene Elizabeth Rawlinson, 28, after she was reported missing by a family member in May.

Rawlinson was last seen at her home on Iwo Jima in Angelina county on April 16.

It was also reported that she was last seen on foot in Iwo Jima, but no clothing description was made available when the initial report was made.

Rawlinson takes medication, but she did not take the medication with her when she left her residence.

So far, efforts made by police to find Rawlinson have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about Rawlinson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office at 936-634-3331 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS (8477.)

© 2017 KYTX-TV