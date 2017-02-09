(Photo: Picasa)

Longview Police responded to a bank robbery in the 300 block of East Loop 281 in Longview, Thursday afternoon at 2:39 pm.

Upon arrival officers were told that two men had come into the location and demanded money from the teller.

Suspects fled the location prior to officer's arrival.

LVPD are actively investigating and ask that anyone with information to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.

