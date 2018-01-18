Police responded to over 200 traffic incidents during winter storm

Photo Courtesy Tyler Morning Telegraph

TYLER - The Tyler Police Department responded to more than 200 traffic incidents during the height of winter storm Inga on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The department reports responding to 145 traffic flow issues, in which police pushed or assisted cars to keep traffic moving; 40 minor crashes with no injuries; and nine major accidents with injuries or possible injuries.

The department also reported two pin-in accidents, which happen when someone reports they are stuck in their crashed vehicle and can’t get out, and one hit-and-run incident. The department considered the hit-and-run “minor” because nobody was injured.

The time period for the more than 200 incidents was midnight on Tuesday morning, when snowfall was at its peak, to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Tyler Police Department's traffic incidents are in addition to the 112 the Texas Department of Public Safety reported during the height of Inga. Those incidents were largely outside of the city of Tyler, in a 14-county region near Interstate 20.

The National Weather Service has predicted snow in Tyler will melt on Thursday afternoon, and won’t re-freeze because temperatures will begin climbing into the 60s going into the weekend.

