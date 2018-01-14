Police searching for bank robbery suspects

Photo Courtesy Henderson Police Department

HENDERSON - Officers from the Henderson Police Department are investigating after two suspects robbed the East Texas Professional Credit Union just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 723 E. Main.

According to police, one male suspect was armed with a handgun and the other female suspect was armed with a knife when they conducted the robbery.

The suspects left the bank in a silver Crossover/SUV type of vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.

No employees or customers were hurt during the robbery.

This case is still under investigation by the Henderson Police Department, Texas Rangers and Rusk County DA's Office.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding the robbery or the identity of the suspects, contact the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.

