Police searching for gas station robbery suspect

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

TYLER - Officers from the Tyler Police Department are searching for a suspect who conducted a robbery of a gas station at around 9:39 p.m. Monday on 1707 E. Front St. in Tyler.

According to authorities, the suspect entered the store, covered his face and showed a knife.

He demanded money, and the gas station clerk gave him an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect then left the scene, and as of now, police do not know where he went.

Authorities say the suspect is a white man who is around 30 years old.

Police are currently investigating the case, and anyone with information can call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

