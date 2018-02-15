Police searching for information after shooting in Longview

GREGG COUNTY - Officers from the Longview Police Department are asking the public for information regarding a shooting that happened at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2018 on Alpine Road and Glover Drive.

According to authorities, one victim was shot and found lying on the street.

The Longview Police Department would like anyone with information or anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting to contact Detective Rebecca Reeves at 903-237-1137.

© 2018 KYTX-TV