Police to go door-to-door for community outreach

Tyler Police Department

TYLER - The Tyler Police Department will be going door-to-door meeting and greeting Tyler residents on Wednesday.

The initiative is called the Enhanced Community Outreach Program, according to a news release from the department.

Officers will be going door-to-door from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to introduce themselves to residents and asking what the department can do for them.

The department will concentrate on the Midtown District. It will include the following streets: College and Houston, south to College and Rusk, west to Rusk and Palace, and then north to Palace and Houston.

“It is our hope to continue to develop relationships and helping others,” Police Chief Jimmy Toler said in a news release. “Reaching out to a small area will allow us to identify and address immediate concerns.”

The department will be addressing concerns such as criminal activity in the area, traffic issues, abandoned vehicles and code enforcement property concerns.

If a concern were brought up attention that would involve another city department, the police would assist residents with information on what department could best address the issue.

