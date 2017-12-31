Deputies warn of 'warrant' phone scheme

NACOGDOCHES - Authorities from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office are warning people in the area about what they are calling a 'warrant' scheme.

The sheriff's office has received several calls about someone calling people, posing as a deputy and telling them they have missed a court date or jury duty.

Deputies say that the caller then tells the person they have a warrant and will arrest them. Then, the caller demands money and threatens them with jail time.

People are advised to immediately hang up and call the dispatch line at 936-559-2607 if they receive a call in that manner.

