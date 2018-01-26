Possibility Dogan Middle School turn into High School

TYLER - In the middle of a North Tyler community sits M.W. Dogan middle school. A school that's been part of the East Texas community for nearly 60 year. The school's faced some academic challenges in the since 2013. The school was put on the improvement requirement list due to low STAAR testing grades.

Dogan was given five years to turn things around and get the school up to state standards. Since then, one of the biggest changes made was the school's leadership.; a new principal. Still, Dogan fell short where it needed to be, making the IR list again. If a school's unable to turn things around, the state can choose to shut it down.

Tyler school board member, Orenthia Mason, doesn't want the state to touch the middle school. Instead, an idea was proposed to the board of trustees to keep it, but not as a middle school.

"It is not going to be closed down," Mason said. "It is proposed to become an early college."

The Rise and Early College programs are ran out of Stewart middle school. Mason said bring the early college program to Dogan would give it the space it needs. If the board approves the change, the school would be called Dogan Early College High School. The changes would go into effect for the 2019-2020 school year.

© 2018 KYTX-TV