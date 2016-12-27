Possible accidental shooting leaves one dead in Anderson Co.

PALESTINE - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible accidental shooting which occurred December 23, 2016 at approximately 8:50p.m.

Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Anderson County Rd. 350.

Several individuals were present when the shooting occurred. Deputies and investigators arrived at the scene and found a 19 year old male with a gunshot wound to the head.



Paramedics were attempting to revive him and he was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center and then to Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation continues and the case will be submitted to the Anderson County District Attorney’s office for Grand Jury review.

No names are being released at this time.

(© 2016 KYTX)