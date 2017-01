System.Object

UPSHUR COUNTY - More than 5,000 customers with Upshur Rural Electric are without power this morning.

This includes Holly Lake Ranch, Big Sandy, New Diana, Gilmer, and Pittsburg. Reports indicate there are problems with the substation. No word on how long it will take for the power to be restored.

