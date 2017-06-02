Power outages still affecting portions of Longview

Nearly a week after damaging storms and tornadoes tore portions of East Texas, some residents are still waiting to have their power restored.

Javier Gonzalez, a Longview resident, says he is doing what he can to get his family through another day by using a portable power generator.

"It's getting hot," Gonzalez said.

After losing power during Saturday's storms, Gonzalez says he never expected the outage to last this long.

He said that "you can get used to one or two days" but that a week was proving to be tough.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, SWEPCO electric said out of the 1,321 Longview residents without power, they hope to have 95% restored by 5 P.M. Friday evening.

Crews will work to restore the remaining 5% and all remaining outages on Saturday.

