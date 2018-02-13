Precinct Four voters speak on Commissioner JoAnn Hampton's trial

TYLER - Precinct four has 21,000 registered voters. I drove around different neighborhoods and asked people on their thoughts about her trial.

A grand jury has decided to charge her with two different crimes.

The most serious is pushing the woman intentionally and knowingly. This carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The other accusation is pushing the woman recklessly, which carries up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Some of her supporters tell me they can't believe she would do either crime.

"A little aggressive like someone is going after her," Voter Wade Mosely says. "She's a good lady and has done a lot for the community.

""I don't believe she got anything to with that, I just can't see it," Voter Herbert Hunt says.

I asked retired State District Court Judge Cynthia Stevens-Kent what happens if Commissioner Hampton is found guilty of the felony.

She says she will have the chance to appeal the conviction.

“If she were to appeal her conviction, then there's a special procedure,” Judge Stevens-Kent says.” “The judge has to make specific findings that it's in the public interest that she is removed, pending the appeal."

Judge Stevens-Kent also says during her time as a state district court judge, it was very rare for any public official to be removed.

Unless she is found guilty or resigns, she will continue to serve as commissioner and receive her salary.

