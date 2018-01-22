Prepare for emergencies with the Red Cross App

In the last five months, Texas has experienced a hurricane, severe winter weather and tornados.

So, how do we prepare for these natural disasters? Better yet, what do we do after they hit? Well, the Red Cross has an app with all of that information.

Just like the CBS19 app, the Red Cross app will keep you up to date with the weather in your area, and even give you tips on what to do before, during and after the natural disaster hits.

"You can track friends and family in their areas, it gives you preparedness information before during and after, it links to the national shelter service, if things do get bad it will show you where the available shelters are that are open." Tammy Prater, Smith County Executive Director said.

The all inclusive app, has tips and what to do in almost every emergency situation.

The app is free and available for Android and Apple users.

