President Trump signed Kari's Law today, we spoke to her family

TYLER - A four year battle ended today.

President Trump signed Kari's Law into effect, just one week after what would have been Kari's 36th birthday.

Kari's Law makes it mandatory that for every multi-lined phone, dialing 911 will take you straight to an emergency provider.

This comes after Kari Hunt Dunn was murdered in her hotel room, and her nine year old daughter, Brianna Dunn, tried to call 911, but didn't know to dial nine first.

Four years after he made a promise to his granddaughter in a police station, Kari's father's vow has finally come true.

"Her nine year old daughter sat in my lap that evening at the police station, and she told me she tried four times, and it didn't work," Hank Hunt said. "And once we figured out why, I told her I would fix it, being the big bad grandpa."

Hank said he had no idea where to start, but once he connected with Congressman Louie Gohmert, things took off, and haven't stopped since.

"It went real fast, but we got it done."

Congressman Gohmert said fate was behind the bill getting passed on this particular day.

"It just turns out as it happens, it's the fiftieth anniversary of the first 911 call," Congressman Gohmert said.

Kari's daughter, Brianna, said getting to be in Washington for the bill's signing was a special moment for her.

"It's a really great honor to be able to meet the President, while he does this for our family, and for everybody else in the country," Brianna said.

As for what's next, Congressman Gohmert said the battle for 911 safety isn't over.

The first step is always the hardest, and that step was conquered today.

Hank also spoke about his next steps.

"If there's anything I can do to help with any of the other problems, I'd be more than happy to. And if that's not the case, I'm going back to my horses in Texas."

He said Kari will live on through this bill.

"I think the bill is a pretty good honor of her memory, and we just can't do any better than that."

