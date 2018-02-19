Presidents Day: Why should you care?

(Photo: Treece, Hannah)

TYLER - Today is Presidents Day, which means some people are off work or school, and there are great shopping deals.

This began as a holiday to celebrate America's first President, George Washington, and It later evolved to be a day to honor all of our past commander-in-chiefs.

For some, however, when they hear the word "past," they wonder why they should care.

"We are always writing history, so the president we have right now, the president we have in four years, will eventually be our past president," Jan McCauley, a history professor at Tyler Junior College, said.

She said the day has become more about getting off work and shopping, than recognizing the role a President plays in our democracy.

"We've always had leaders who have risen to the moment, to help us when we most needed it," McCauley said.

McCauley said it hasn't always been this way, she believes the change came from the Federal Government taking over the holiday.

"Americans tend to appreciate things more when it's organic, when it actually starts at the people level," McCauley said.

She said that change doesn't take away from the importance of the day, and the need to celebrate it.

"As a nation, we should use the day to be proud of the fact that we this system that allows us to have powerful leaders and then to transition to another one that the people choose."

