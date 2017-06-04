Programming Note: PGA Memorial Tournament moves to MeTV

TYLER - On Sunday June 4, CBS19 will air the 30th annual Children's Miracle Network Celebration from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
As a result, the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide can be seen in its entirety on METV beginning at 12:30 p.m.
- Ch. 19.3 - Antenna / Over-the-air
- Ch. 2 - Suddenlink
- Ch. 243 - Longview/Kilgore Cable
We appreciate your understanding as we work to raise awareness and funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.
© 2017 KYTX-TV
