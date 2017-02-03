Prosecutor Jacob Putman files to run for Smith County DA in 2018

Smith County prosecutor Jacob Putman has filed the paperwork necessary to fun for Smith County District Attorney in 2018. That seat will be open, as current DA Matt Bingham has announced he will not run for another term.

Putman will likely face First Assistant DA April Sikes, who has announced her intention to run for the seat. They’ll face off in the Republican primary in March 2018.

“I believe in the rule of law and our Constitution. Our justice system should apply to everyone equally, regardless of age, race, or social status," Putman said in a statement to the media. “To me, it makes no difference whether someone is a construction worker, doctor or an elected official. Our citizens expect and demand that we are tough on crime to make Smith County a safer place to live a rewarding life, raise a family and grow a business. If elected, I will support our brave law enforcement officers and stand up for consistent application of the rule of law.”

One of Putman’s higher profile trials was the prosecution of Carlton Champion Jr., who was sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 murder of Tyler transgender woman Ty Underwood.

Putman’s campaign steering committee includes Tom Ramey, Fritz Hager Jr., Tom Prothro, Steve and Kathy Pinkston, Dr. Jeff and Kelly Hunter, Winfred Hodges, Doug and Mo McSwane, and Doc Deason.

Putman has been a prosecutor in Bingham’s office for eight years. He’s a Tyler native who graduated from Grace Community High School. He earned a degree from Wheaton College in 2005, then attended Oklahoma City University law school, graduating in 2008.



Jacob and his wife and two daughters are members of Bethel Bible Church.

Mrs. Sikes is a 1989 Baylor Law School graduate. Her first legal position was as a prosecutor in Navarro County for eight years.

Another possible candidate for the office is Tyler attorney Austin Reeve Jackson, who ran against Bingham for the seat in 2014.

“Running for office is certainly not something I’ve ruled out since many of the fiscal and ethical challenges that were facing Smith County three years ago are still ongoing today,” Jackson said late Friday. “However, if I have confidence another candidate can adequately address these issues I have no problem being their biggest supporter and continuing my work in the private sector and as an active community volunteer.”

Twitter: @tmt_roy

(© 2017 KYTX)