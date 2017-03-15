Public to vote for Marshall PD K-9 name

Marshall Police Dog

MARSHALL - The Marshall Police Department has adopted a new K-9 from the Marshall Animal Shelter. Police Chief Eddie Campa says the K-9 will serve in their community relations department.

On Thursday, the department will host a meet and greet at Pazzeria by Pietro's in Marshall. The event starts at 11am and lasts til 2pm. The department asks residents to come and meet the new K-9 and vote for her name.

The choices have been narrowed down to: Copper, Justice, and Kira. Kids who participate will receive a free kiddie cup of ice cream.

For more information contact Kelly Colvin at the Marshall Police Department.

