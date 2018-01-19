Public Utility Commission approves Swepco's rate request

LONGVIEW - If you're a Swepco customer, expect your bill to be higher next month.

The Public Utility Commission has approved Swepco's rate increase plan. Swepco officials say the rate increase will help to pay for investments and operating costs.

"This is only the third-rate case we have had since 1985,” Swepco Representative Mark Robinson says.

The company initially wanted an annual base rate of 69 million but the commission agreed to an increase of 50 million.

For the average customer using 1,000 kilowatts, your rate will increase 8.9 percent.

Swepco advises all customers to visit their website for cost saving tips.

© 2018 KYTX-TV